The postmortem report of history-sheeter #VikasDubey states 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' as the cause of his death. He was wanted in #KanpurEncounter case and was killed in a Police encounter on July 10th.
Devotees offer prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. The temple remains closed for devotees in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.
'Bhasma aarti' performed in the early morning hours at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on the third Monday of 'sawan' month, today. #MadhyaPradesh.
Uttarakhand: 5 houses washed away in Munsyari after water level increased in the Gori river due to incessant rainfall. VK Jogdande, Pithoragarh DM says,"All affected families have been shifted to a safe place & will be provided compensation. 30 more houses are in danger."
Mumbai, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to chief ministers including those of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has jumped to 3,10,455. The fatalities stand at 11,854. Mumbai, on the other hand, reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Pune reported 1,812 new cases.
Lockdown has been extended in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka till July 27 amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Bengal's National Highway 31, turned into a battlefield Sunday afternoon and evening after locals blocked the road to protest the alleged gangrape and murder of a schoolgirl. In the violence that lasted for several hours, at least three buses and police vehicles were torched.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the supply of iron ore to steel industries in Bastar at 30 percent concession.
