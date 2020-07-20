Mumbai, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to chief ministers including those of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,518 coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has jumped to 3,10,455. The fatalities stand at 11,854. Mumbai, on the other hand, reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, while Pune reported 1,812 new cases.

Lockdown has been extended in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka till July 27 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Bengal's National Highway 31, turned into a battlefield Sunday afternoon and evening after locals blocked the road to protest the alleged gangrape and murder of a schoolgirl. In the violence that lasted for several hours, at least three buses and police vehicles were torched.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the supply of iron ore to steel industries in Bastar at 30 percent concession.

