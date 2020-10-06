Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 14,65,911 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 12,258 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 370 deaths, the total toll went up to 38,717 in the state, it said.

A total of 17,141 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 11,79,726, the department said, adding that the state is now left with 2,47,023 active cases.

Mumbai added 1,625 new cases, taking its count to 2,17,113, while the death toll rose to 9,202 with 47 fatalities in the day.

The state has so far conducted 72,41,376 tests.

