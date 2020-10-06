Srinagar, October 6: A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) survived a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday. According to reports, an unspecified number of terrorists attacked the house of BJP leader Ghulam Qadir at Nunner. However, Qadir's personal security officer (PSO) Altaf Hussain opened retaliatory fire and killed one of the attackers. Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

Altaf was also injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists opened fire at Qadir near his residence at Nunner. The assailants missed the target but Altaf was critically injured. He was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment, but he succumbed. Altaf killed one of the terrorists before he was down. The Jammu and Kashmir police said the department was proud of Altaf's bravery and professionalism.

"Our critically injured colleague Ct Altaf ( PSO) attained #martyrdom. He sat an example of #professionalism & #bravery. We are proud of him. May his soul Rest In Peace (sic)," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

There is a spike in attacks on local BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few months. On August 9, terrorists attacked BJP activist Abdul Hamid Najar in Badgam. Terrorists killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6. Just 48 hours before Khanday's murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district.

In July, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants at Bandipora district. Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, had described the attacks as an act of cowardice and said that the increasing attacks on party workers in the Kashmir valley show Pakistan's frustration.

