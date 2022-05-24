Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Maharashtra was higher than that in Gujarat under his government, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry meet, he said the current MVA dispensation must continue his policies to ensure the state keeps attracting robust FDI.

"Before 2014, Gujarat was on top in terms of attracting FDI, followed by Delhi, Karnataka and some other state. Maharashtra used to be in fifth place. We took Maharashtra to top spot in the FDI list between 2015 and 2019," Fadnavis, who was CM from 2014 till 2019, said.

"However, the groundwork laid by us to bring in FDI has now become shaky. States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi are moving ahead of Maharashtra. Between 2015 and 2019, there were two years when Maharashtra attracted 47 per cent and 42 per cent of the total FDI in the country. In these two years, we got more FDI than what was received by Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi put together," Fadnavis claimed.

He said this feat was achieved as the BJP government under him created a conducive ecosystem, adding that a Deutsche Bank report released in 2019 showed that 49 per cent of all big ticket projects in the country were located in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Sena ruled the state in an alliance from 2014 before the latter broke off and teamed up with the Congress and NCP to form government post the Assembly polls in 2019.

