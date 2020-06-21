Mumbai, June 21: The BJP will hold protests across Maharashtra demanding the implementation of loan waiver and providing crop loans to farmers, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Sunday.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's loan waiver scheme was "partially implemented", leaving several lakh farmers out of crop loan disbursement for the Kharif season that has begun with the arrival of monsoon.

"We will protest outside public sector banks in every district while maintaining social distancing norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak. Crops like cotton, tur (lentils), green grams etc are still stuck with farmers as they can't sell it, due to which they are not able to repay crop loans," Patil said.

"This further disqualifies them from seeking fresh crop loan for Kharif season. It should not push farmers to borrow money from private lenders. The state government announced an offer of Rs 50,000 to those who repay their loan of Rs 2 lakh. This announcement is far from being implemented," he claimed.

