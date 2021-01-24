Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district and cocaine worth Rs 18.75 lakh seized from him, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police, an official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kashimira police station laid a trap in Hatkesh area of Bhayandar. The accused was found loitering in the area in a suspicious manner during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday," he said.

"During his frisking, 125 grams of cocaine, kept in four packets, was recovered from his bag," he added.

The accused, identified as Anil Ramling Maitri, a resident of Bhandup in Mumbai, was placed under arrest and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

