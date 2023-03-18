Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A diamond merchant has been allegedly cheated of more than Rs 11.90 lakh by four persons in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused lured the merchant, a resident of Surat city in Gujarat, to Thane in February 2023, under the pretext that he has customers who will buy diamonds from him.

On March 3, the accused persons met the merchant at a hotel in Thane and took diamonds worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him assuring him that payment is being made to him, but they walked out of the room and fled, a police official said.

After a few days, one of the accused contacted the diamond merchant and asked him to accompany him to Raipur assuring payment, but left him there and fled, the official said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim merchant.

