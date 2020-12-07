Pune, Dec 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist, overstaying in India in violation of the visa norms, has been arrested for allegedly ramming her jeep into a car in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and the vehicle which the woman was driving was a stolen one, they said.

Also Read | ITR Filing For 2019-20 Dos and Don’ts: Points to Remember For Income Tax Returns Filing Before the Last Date on December 31, 2020.

She rammed her jeep into the car from its rear side, a senior official from Satara police station said.

The woman, hailing from the Netherlands, was in India on a tourist visa. However, her visa has expired and she has been overstaying in the country, the official said.

Also Read | Active COVID-19 Cases in India Dropped Below 4 Lakh-Mark; Country Reports 32,981 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The Karad city police have registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including theft, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

"We are inquiring into her overstaying," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)