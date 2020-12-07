New Delhi, December 7: Active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below four lakh-mark on Monday. Currently, the active cases in India stand at 3,96,729. The country reported 32,981 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 96,77,203. A total of 391 people also succumbed to coronavirus since Sunday morning. Till now, 1,40,573 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in India. Coronavirus LIve Tracker in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,519 people recovered from COVID-19. A total of 91,39,901 people have recovered from the virus until now, while one person has migrated to another country. India's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 94.37 percent. The mortality rate also dropped to 1.45 percent. As per the ministry, 70 percent of cases are due to comorbidities. When Will Coronavirus End in India? COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Controlled by February 2021 With Minimal Active Symptomatic Infections, Says Expert Panel.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India due to COVID-19. Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths dropped below the 50-mark while new cases remained under the 5,000-mark. The state reported 40 deaths, taking the toll to 47,734, while the new infections dropped below the 5,000-mark for the second day with 4,757 fresh cases on December 6, taking the tally to 18,52,266.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infection cases dropped in Delhi, which witnessed the third wave of the deadly virus recently. On Sunday, 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital with the positivity rate dipping to below 4 percent. The active caseload on Sunday dropped to 24,693 in Delhi.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 67 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre. There are 67,004,543 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,535,038. The number of recovered individuals stands at 43,032,444.

