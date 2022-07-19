Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a godown, located near a school and a petrol pump, in Rahanal village around 9 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A fire engine with firemen of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation was pressed into service and the firefighting operation was underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

