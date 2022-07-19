Bhavnagar, July 19: In a shocking incident of crimes against women, a 40-year-old woman was found murdered in an auto-rickshaw in Ganeshgadh village on Monday. The deceased was identified as Daksha Rathod, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased's husband Shravan alleged that his wife had gone in a rickshaw owned by Sajan Algotara with other women of the village. Meanwhile, the woman had gone in the rickshaw alone on Sunday and was found dead with severe injuries on her head. Uttar Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Given Abortion Pill by Husband.

Reportedly, Algotara is missing after the crime. The police investigating the case suspect that Algotara had attempted a rape bid on the woman and killed her when she protested. A case has been registered and the search is on for Alogotara, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).