Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) An offence has been registered against four persons of an investment company for allegedly cheating people of more than Rs 68 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act has been registered against four persons connected to Kalkaam Real Infra (India) Limited, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's Residence: Without Government's Direction of Police Can't Take Such Action, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

At least 17 people had invested with the company and were promised 16 to 20 per cent returns in RDs and double the amount invested in 60 months, he said.

The victims had invested in the firm since 2013 and had not received any returns. The accused closed their offices and absconded, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)