Patna, March 19: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, Bihar police on Friday night arrested three youths for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Banka. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, is a class 10 student. The shocking incident took place on March 16 in a village under the Dhoraiya police station.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the victim met the main accused on Facebook, a social networking platform, and developed a friendship. They started talking on a regular basis. Later, two of the accused friends also sent friend requests to the girl on Facebook, which she accepted. Soon, she became friends with all three of them. After talking for a while, they made a plan to meet. UP Shocker: Two Minor Boys Rape 9-Year-Old Girl in Mathura, Record Video to Blackmail.

Accordingly, the victim, a resident of neighbouring state of Jharkhand, came to Bihar without informing her family. Here, she met her Facebook friends, identified as Niteesh Kumar, Sadashiv Mandal (cousin of Niteesh), and their friend Vikash Kumar. The trio outraged her modesty by sexually assaulting the minor. Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Rape Minor Girl After Abducting Her, Film Act; Arrested Under POSCO Act.

According to the report, the minor somehow managed to escape and approached the Dhoraiya police station. At the police station, she narrated the incident to the cops. After hearing the minor's ordeal, Bihar police lodged an FIR and booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2023 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).