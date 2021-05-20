Nashik, May 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, and seized 63 vials worth Rs 1.63 lakh from him in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused, identified as Siddhesh Arun Patil from Palghar district, is a mastermind of a gang involved in the sale of Remdesivir. He is the ninth person to be held in the case, he said.

Initially, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the city police had arrested four persons, including three nurses, for selling Remdesivir injections at higher price in Nashik last week and two Remdesivir injections were seized from their possession.

Based on the information given by the four, another four suspects were arrested from Virar and Wada in Plaghar district on May 17 and 20 Remdesivir injections worth Rs 61,000 were seized from their possession, the official said.

All the eight were remanded to police custody till May 19, he said.

Police later came to know that Siddhesh Patil, who worked as a helper in a pharma company in Palghar, supplies Remdesivir injections for sale in the black market.

"Patil used to steal bottles of Remdesivir injections which did not have labels and supply it to Abhishek Shelar who was arrested earlier. The latter used to sell those injections in the black market at higher prices with the help of agents," the official said.

Following that, a team of Adgaon police laid a trap and arrested Patil from Palghar. During his inquiry, he confessed to have supplied the injections to Nashik, he said, adding that 63 injections were seized from him.

"So far, police have seized 85 Remdesivir injections from the gang," he said.

Apart from Patil and Shelar, other accused were identified as Shruti Ratnakar Ubale (21), Jagruti Sharad Shardul (21), Snehal Anil Pagare (22), Kamesh Ravindra Bachhav (22), Sunil Gupta, Mahesh Patil, Rahul Muthal, police said.

