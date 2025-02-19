India News | Maha Kumbh: Over 50 Lakh Nepali Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Over 50 lakh devotees from Maa Janaki's birthplace Nepal have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an official statement said.

The Maha Kumbh celebrations have sparked immense enthusiasm in Nepal with devotees from the neighbouring country bringing holy 'akshat' (rice) and other sacred offerings from Janakpur, Maa Sita's birthplace and the in-laws' place of Lord Ram, to present to Bade Hanuman Ji, it said.

At the same time, they are carrying back Ganga water and soil from Sangam, which they consider an invaluable spiritual heritage.

The deep faith of Nepalese devotees in Bade Hanuman temple and Akshay Vat is evident in their rituals and reverence.

Besides participating in the holy bath at Sangam, the Nepalese devotees are increasingly drawn to visiting Shri Ram in Ayodhya and Baba Vishwanath in Kashi.

The sacred sand and Ganga water from Sangam are being taken back to Nepal, where they are used in various religious ceremonies, the statement said.

Shri Ram Sigdel, president of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Banke Chapter), said holy akshat has been brought from Janakpur and offered at the Bade Hanuman temple on the banks of Sangam.

He also emphasised the significance of Sangam's sand and Ganga water, which the Nepalese devotees consider a priceless heritage. Many applied it on their foreheads before taking it back home for religious rituals.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26, on Maha Shivratri. Over 50 crore people have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam so far, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

