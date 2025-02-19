New Delhi, February 19: BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who was elected leader by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked claim to form a government in the national capital. Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta met the Lt Governor, accompanied by other BJP leaders and MLAs. BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta and her supporters, also celebrated the announcement about her being the next Chief Minister. Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi CM, Elected Leader by Newly-Elected BJP MLAs.

Rekha Gupta Meets Delhi LG VK Saxena

Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Smt Rekha Gupta called on Hon’ble LG, Shri V. K. Saxena at Raj Niwas and staked her claim to form the new Government of NCT of Delhi. Hon’ble LG accepted the claim and invited her to form the new government. pic.twitter.com/OYnZyj3gbl — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 19, 2025

Delhi LG Congratulates BJP MLA Rekha Gupta

#WATCH | Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena congratulates BJP MLA Rekha Gupta on being named as next Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/6okF1pbWcc — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

After her election as BJP legislature party leader, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and said she will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said in a post on X. Rekha Gupta Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader, First-Time MLA Set To Become Delhi’s 4th Woman CM (Watch Video).

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she told media persons. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar attended the meeting of the newly elected MLAs. The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was among the leaders who congratulated Rekha Gupta. "Heartiest congratulations to Rekha Gupta for being elected as the CM of Delhi," he said.

