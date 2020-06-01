India News | Maha Lockdown: 1.21 Lakh Cases Filed, over 23,000 People Held

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Police have registered 1.21 lakh cases and arrested more than 23,000 people across Maharashtra for various violations amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday.

He said a penalty of Rs 6.11 crore had been collected from offenders during this period.

"As many as 23,641 persons have been arrested and 1,21,075 cases filed during the lockdown period from March to May. A total of 4,40,696 passes were issued by police for essential services, and 5,92,580 persons were quarantined," he said.

"During the lockdown, there were 257 incidents of attacks on police and 835 people were detained for them. As many as 706 people were found violating quarantine norms. Cases were filed against 1,323 vehicles for illegal ferry and 76,883 vehicles were seized for various offences. Police also registsred 15 cases of visa violations," the minister said.

Deshmukh said, so far, 27 policemen, comprising 16 in Mumbai, and two each in Pune, Solapur, Thane, three in Nashik and one in Jalgaon and one from the ATS died of the infection.

"Maharashtra Cyber arrested 239 people in 450 cases till May 31. These include 186 cases of forwarding WhatsApp messages, 180 cases related to Facebook posts, 23 to Tiktok, eight to Twitter, four to Instagram and 49 to Youtube and misuse of audio clips," he said.

Deshmukh said the police took down 107 objectionable posts as well during this period.

