Nearly 40 cities including Washington DC impose curfews in response to violent protests across US.

June 1, Mumbai: In a piece of tragic news, Wajid Khan, music composer and singer passed away on Sunday night. He was 43. The Bollywood musical artist was renowned for his work along with his brother, Sajid Khan. He was allegedly suffering from coronavirus.

As the country is about to enter the lockdown 5.0 from today, various state governments on Sunday came up with ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines including allowing inter-state travel and extending the lockdown till June 30 with relaxations.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced "lockdown 5.0" or the extension of lockdown till June 30. The state government further unveiled a series of relaxations as part of the Centre's "unlock 1" strategy. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has reported over 65,000 cases so far. The bulk of the infections were reported in Mumbai - which accounts for 38,442 infections.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on Sunday released the monsoon update for Maharashtra and issued a red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, which means extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

