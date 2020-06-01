Nisarga Cyclone Path: Depression Lies Close to Goa, Mumbai and Surat on Monday; Check Movement and route of the Cyclonic Storm

Nisarga Cyclone Path (Photo Credits: IMD)

Mumbai, June 1: Nisarga cyclone, which is set to turn into a 'Deep Depression' by Monday night, now lies over the Arabian Sea close to Goa, Mumbai and Surat. According to the location by IMD, the cyclonic storm lies about 360 km southwest of Panjim in Goa, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra and 900 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. Nisarga is expected to intensify into a 'Deep Depression' during next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm over the Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

The weather agency said that the Cyclone Nisarga is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad and Daman in Gujarat during evening/night of June 3, 2020.

Region between Harihareshwar in Raigad and Daman in Gujarat till June 3

Nisarga Cyclone Path (Google Maps)

Cyclone Nisarga Path

Cyclone Nisarga Path (Photo Credits: Twitter, IMD)

If we look at the mapping done by IMD, the path of Nisarga cyclone that has been predicted by the weather agency is marked in red while the green region shows the path of uncertainty, which means if the cyclone changes track, the areas that come under the green part are likely to be impacted. Check district-wise alert for Maharashtra.

As of Monday, the cyclone, which intensified into a depression earlier in the day, lies close to Goa, Mumbai and Surat. All these three areas will be impacted by the cyclonic storm with strong winds and rains in several areas. On June 2 around 5.30 am, the depression will turn into a 'Cyclonic Storm' and move towards Gujarat and later turn into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' on the morning of June 3. After 24 hours of being a Cyclonic storm, Nisarga will turn into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' on the morning of June 4, thereafter weakening into a 'Cyclonic Storm' on the same day in the evening.

Movement of Cyclone Nisarga from Maharashtra to Gujarat

During the movement from June 1 to June 4, Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Nisarga cyclone will pass through the coastal areas of both the states. Maharashtra has a coastline of about 720 km comprising of the coastal districts of Thane, Raigad, Greater Bombay, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Meanwhile, Gujarat is strategically located with largest share in India’s coastline of 1,600 kilometres and has 15 coastal districts. The coastal districts of Gujarat include Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Kutch, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Anand, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Ahmedabad. However, districts that fall in northern areas of Maharashtra and southern region of Gujarat will see the impact of the cyclone.

In the wake of the weather conditions, parts of Gujarat including Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli will see heavy rainfall on June 3 and extremely heavy rainfall at a few places in Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on June 4.