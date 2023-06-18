Latur, June 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died in Latur in Maharashtra after being beaten up a fortnight ago over a love affair, a police official said on Sunday.

Baliram Magar of Ausa tehsil was called by a resident of his Bhada village for a chat on June 3 and was then beaten up by the latter and his kin, the official said.

"He died on Saturday night. After a video of the assault went viral on June 9, a probe began following registration of an attempt to murder case on June 10," he said.

"Magar was beaten up over his relationship with a girl from the village. We have arrested five of the seven accused. They will be now be charged with murder," Assistant Inspector Appasaheb Dongare said.

