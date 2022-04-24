Pune/Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) In view of strident protests by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and the "attack" on the SUV of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that people of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state.

Though Fadnavis made it clear that BJP will not demand President's Rule in the state, his party colleague and Union minister Narayan Rane said the same should be imposed as the state government has failed to maintain law and order and indulged in the "politics of revenge".

On Saturday night, some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at Somaiya's SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai.

Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet the arrested couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday, Fadnavis said, "We will take up with the Union home secretary the issue of Mumbai police's failure to protect Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security cover. Either the Mumbai police indirectly supported the act (of attack on Somaiya's car) or they have become inefficient to take any step against the attackers".

The current performance of Mumbai police is highly embarrassing, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly claimed.

"Considering the present scenario, citizens of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state. The BJP will not demand it as we are ready to fight back in any situation. It is the governor's prerogative to seek the President's rule," said the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Rane said there is no law and order in the state, but complete chaos.

"Those who are in power are creating this chaos. Shiv Sena workers in connivance with the police force are taking revenge on their opponents. It is necessary to impose the President's rule in Maharashtra," he told reporters.

Rane reiterated his charge that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered at his residence and a state minister was present there.

He also claimed that a minister was linked to the Disha Salian case.

Salian, the former manager of Rajput, had allegedly committed suicide.

Commenting on the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation controversy, Rane said, "India is a democratic country. Why would one face opposition to the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Why there are different rules for different people?"

In Aurangabad, Union minister Raosaheb Danve of the BJP also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, claiming there was no law and order in the state.

Danve also said they would not demand presidential rule in Maharashtra.

Amid growing tensions between Shiv Sena and former ally BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had recently claimed that intelligence inputs suggest that a conspiracy is underway to create communal tension in Maharashtra and recommend President's rule dismissing the tripartite MVA government.

He had alleged the BJP's hand behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

