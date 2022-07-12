Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) Eight persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district since the start of monsoon this year, an official said on Tuesday.

Three heads of cattle have also died while 49 houses have been damaged, chief of the Thane district disaster control cell Anita Jawanjal said.

"One person died in a river in Murbad, while two persons died in separate incidents when they were fishing in Sahapur. A 32-year-old man died while swimming in Chikoli dam, while two 18-year-old boys drowned in Kushiwali dam in Ambe," she said.

"One man died in a well on Kargil hillock in Kalwa and a 28-year-old man drowned in Barvi river in Tagwadi. The bodies of all eight victims have been recovered. However, four persons are still missing in rain related incidents," the official said.

These persons went missing in Bhiwandi, in Pivli Khor river in Sahapur and Bhatsa river in separate incidents, she said.

The official added that a buffalo drowned in Kalyan, while a cow and calf were electrocuted in Ambernath in the district.

"In the monsoon so far, 40 houses were partially damaged and nine were completely destroyed," Jawanjal said.

