Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,889 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 20,18,413 on Thursday, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 50,944, the state health department said.

A statement from the health department said 3,181 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 19,23,187.

There are 43,048 active cases in the state, where 1,44,30,223 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the statement added.

