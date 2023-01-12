Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 18 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,36,883 and the toll to 1,48,419, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was 21 on Wednesday, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 23 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,325, leaving the state with an active caseload of 139, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while 8,60,68,763 coronavirus have been conducted so far, including 12,741 in the last 24 hours.

It also said, since December 24, a total of 7,706 of 3,36,303 international passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 19 reports had returned positive.

All the 19 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to find out the variant, he added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 18; Fatality; 1; Active cases: 139; Tests; 12,741.

