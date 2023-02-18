Pune, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met ailing Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat at the Mahatma Phule Museum on Saturday night.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Government Official Accused of Raping Minor, Says 'He Is 100% Handicapped by Hands'.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, met Bapat after attending the book launch of the Marathi version of Modi@20, by party colleague Madhav Bhandari.

Also Read | Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Actor-Politician, Who is Also Jr NTR’s Cousin, Had Suffered a Massive Cardiac Arrest During a TDP Rally.

Bapat, the ailing MP from Pune, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday ahead of the February 26 Kasba Assembly byelection here and expressed confidence of a comfortable win.

Earlier, Shah met the daughters of police officers and soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah will inaugurate Shivsrushti, the dream project of late 'Shivsahir' Babasaheb Purandare in Pune before heading to Kolhapur to attend some programmes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)