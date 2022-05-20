Thane, May 20 (PTI) With the addition of 26 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,09,467, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Twitter Rolls Out New Policy To Hide Tweets With Misinformation During Crisis.

These cases were recorded on Thursday.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Doubles Private Ward Charges; Abolishes Investigation, Laboratary Charges.

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)