Thane, July 29: With the addition of 292 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,43,814, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,009. Maharashtra Issues New Order on Level of COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Delta Plus Variant Concern, Levels To Be Determined Only on Basis of RT-PCR.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,488, while the death toll has reached 3,190, another official said.

