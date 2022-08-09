Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a woman police naik from Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly demanding bribe from a person accused in a robbery case, the ACB said on Tuesday.

Also Read | WhatsApp Now Gives You Up to Two Days To Delete Messages After Sending Them.

Kunjan Dharmesh Jadhav (32), who was attached to Mangaon police station in Raigad, allegedly demanded Rs one lakh from the person to help him out of the case.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Smothered to Death by Man in Bijnor After Failed Sexual Assault Attempt.

She later agreed to accept a sum of Rs 90,000 from him, ACB Raigad's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushma Sonawane said.

The robbery case accused complained to the ACB which conducted a probe and arrested Jadhav on Monday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)