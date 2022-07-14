Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was injured when a portion of her house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district after heavy showers on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am at a chawl (tenement) in Rashid Compound of Mumbra township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A part of a wall of the woman's house crashed following heavy downpour in the area, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot for rescue work.

Tabassum Sayyed, who received injuries, was admitted to a local hospital, the official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing Thane, located about 25 km from state capital Mumbai, since last week.

