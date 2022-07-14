New Delhi, July 14: Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday morning, officials said. They said a call about a blaze at a hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said.

Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said. No casualty was reported, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)