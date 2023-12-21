Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Navi Mumbai, said an official from the Maharashtra ATS.

As per the received information, ATS officials raided a residential area in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe township and arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for staying in the country illegally.

This is not the first instance in the recent past when illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been arrested in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of ATS and Pune police raided the residences of the suspects on Monday and arrested them. The arrests follow a joint operation between the ATS and Pune Rural Police, which arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Narayangaon town in Pune district for allegedly staying illegally in India.

The Mumbai Crime Branch also arrested nine Bangladeshi citizens who were involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and illegally transferring money from India to Bangladesh.

"A total of nine Bangladesh citizens have been arrested. Their modus operandi was that they used to transfer money from India to Bangladesh illegally. More people seem to be involved in this. It is a kind of hawala transaction. The money trial is currently under investigation. They used to transfer money through individuals who were crossing borders from India to Bangladesh or vice versa," Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roushan said.

The money trial is currently under investigation. The arrests were made in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

"They made fake Aadhaar cards after coming to India and with the help of fake documents, they opened bank accounts and then they posed as Indian citizens without disclosing their identity," the DCP added.

Speaking about the arrests, the DCP said, "Some people have been arrested from Mumbai, some from Thane and the others from Navi Mumbai." (ANI)

