Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Amid 'speculations' doing rounds on senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde receiving an offer to join the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted the claims and said that she will always be with BJP.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Chandrakant Khaire on Friday said, "We will certainly welcome Pankaja Munde if 'she' joins the party."

Talking to ANI, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that it was just a "political statement".

"BJP is in Pankaja Munde's blood and her ideology is related to us. I talk to her on regular basis, and there is always a discussion, she is our national leader," he said.

Bawankule said that Pankaja Munde has always stood with the party even during tough times and won't go anywhere.

"Pankaja Munde is not angry, she is with us. She will not go anywhere. When the party was in difficult times, she stood by the party. Today, she is in the BJP government in the whole country and in the state," he added.

"For the next 25 years, there will be a BJP government at the centre and in the state. Pankaja Munde will not think that she will leave the BJP," he added.

He said that Pankaja Munde will be participating in the National Executive Meeting.

"There is a meeting of the National Executive on 16th and 17th in Delhi, in which Pankaja Munde will also participate," he further said. (ANI)

