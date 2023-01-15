Delhi, January 15: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday from outside her house in Kapashera in southwest Delhi allegedly by her neighbour. Reportedly, the neighbour later took her to an isolated place, murdered her, and threw her body in a drain. The police were waiting for the girl’s autopsy report to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Man Harasses Minor Girl With Songs, Sentenced to 3-Years in Jail by POCSO Court.

According to the report published in India Today, the body of the girl was recovered on Friday morning. After recovering the dead body, the cops added murder charges to the kidnapping first information report (FIR). As per the reports, the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind his crime. Delhi Shocker: Man Kidnaps Minor to Present Him as ‘Gift’ to His Childless Uncle, Duo Arrested.

The reports said that the minor girl knew the accused and often played with him. On Thursday evening, the girl was playing outside her home when the neighbour lured her on the pretext of giving her chocolates and took her away. CCTV footage led the cops to the accused as he was last seen with the minor. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes and claimed that he was drunk at that time.

