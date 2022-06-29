Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between the Shiv Sena and the rebel MLAs, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a name change for two districts including Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

The western district Aurangabad's name has now been changed to Sambhaji Nagar while Osmanabad to Dharashiv.

The Navi Mumbai airport's name will also be changed to DB Patil international airport.

The renaming came amid the Uddhav Thackeray government has been trying to merge in roots and stand a strong ground in to carry forward the government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena had been trying long to change the name of 'Aurangabad' and much to the home party's delight and the opposition's raising brows, the name change came as surprise to many. (ANI)

