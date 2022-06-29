Patna, June 29: A gang of 15 to 20 persons killed two persons in broad daylight in Bihar's Purnia district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shahbaz Alam, a panchayat samiti member in Tarabadi, and his assistant Monazir.

The incident of double murder took place in Tarabadi village under the Bayasi police station. Kanpur Shocker: Police Constable Desh Deepak Kumar Found Murdered by Colleague.

Confirming the incident, Aditya Kumar, the SDPO of Bayasi, said that the victims were drinking tea at a roadside stall at around 5 pm on Tuesday when 15 to 20 persons carrying sharp-edged weapons attacked them.

"We have registered an FIR and efforts are on to nab the accused who are on the run," Kumar said.

The victims sustained grievous injuries and collapsed on the road. The attackers also pumped in bullets from close range before leaving the crime scene.

Sahana Begum, the wife of Shahbaz Alam, said: "My husband was trying to provide help to the flood-affected people using funds meant for flood relief purpose. The attackers had applied pressure on him demanding extortion money. The attackers are from the opposite camp. Political rivalry could be the reason behind the double murder."

