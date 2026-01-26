Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, during the celebration of the 77th Republic Day, unfurled the national flag.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar read out the Marathi translation of the Governor's Republic Day Message.

In his speech, the Chief Minister said that the Indian Constitution is the world's finest constitution and paid tribute to all the great individuals who contributed to its creation. He said that guided by the Constitution, Maharashtra is today moving forward as the engine of the country's development.

Fadnavis stated that during the recent investment conference in Davos, the state received investment agreements worth approximately Rs 30 lakh crore, which will expand industries across various parts of the state and create large-scale employment opportunities.

Referring to the agricultural sector, he said that the government is taking several measures to provide relief to farmers and aims to make Maharashtra drought-free soon. The work of providing 30 lakh houses under the housing scheme in rural areas is also progressing rapidly. The Chief Minister said that through welfare schemes such as the 'Ladki Behna Yojana' (Girl Child Scheme) and farmers' loan waivers, the government is committed to empowering every section of society and is continuously working to make Maharashtra prosperous, strong, and self-sufficient.

Earlier, Chief Minister Fadnavis, during the Davos Summit 2026, revealed that 83% of the MoUs involved direct foreign investment, while 16% are through foreign technology partnerships. Investments are coming from 18 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Norway. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra fadnavis announced the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with an Indian and Russian Company. The Chief Minister stated that this partnership will focus on 'Small Modular Reactors' to meet the large scale elctrivity needs.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Maharashtra, the land of festivals, presented a tableau this year on the theme 'Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta'. The self-reliance expressed through this tableau encompasses economic, environmental, and cultural selfreliance. (ANI)

