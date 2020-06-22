Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Maharashtra now has 103 COVID testing labs in the state, 60 are government laboratories and rest 43 are private labs, said State Health Ministry.

Since May 26, Maharashtra has seen a rise of 30 labs in the state. Now the capacity of sample testing is also increased in Maharashtra. COVID test per million average of Maharashtra is 5847 while countryside average for testing per million is 4610 only.

Total 7,73,865 sammelan have been tested for COVID in Maharashtra in past over three months time. out of those 1,32,075 are found positive till 21st June which is around 17 per cent of the total samples tested.

In past one month's time, Maharashtra has almost doubled its sample testing capacity per million people.

So far Maharashtra has reported 1,32,075 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

