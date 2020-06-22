Puri, June 22: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri with certain restrictions. It asked the Odisha government and the Centre to work in coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde noted that the state government could stop the Rath Yatra, if it observes a spike in coronavirus cases in the temple town. Hours after the Supreme Court’s order, the Odisha government ordered a complete shutdown in Puri from 9 pm tonight till 2 pm on June 24. The yatra is scheduled to take place on June 23.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with senior police officials visited Puri to review preparations ahead of the yatra. State Director General of Police Abhay urged the people to watch Rath Yatra on television. According to reports, all the entry points of Puri will be closed, and people will not be allowed to enter Badadanda on Tuesday. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Amit Shah Hails Supreme Court's Decision on Rath Yatra in Puri, Tweets 'PM Narendra Modi Initiated Consultations'.

Here is List of Things Which Are Not Allowed on June 23:

People are not allowed to take part in the Rath Yatra.

All the entry points of Puri will be closed.

people will not be allowed to enter Badadanda during the Yatra.

No passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel on government duty shall be allowed to enter Puri district during the shutdown.

Odisha Chief Minister asked participants in the Rath Yatra to obey COVID-19 guidelines. Patnaik said, “We have to be extremely careful during #RathYatra till Niladri Bije (religious leaders carrying the idol of the Jagannath Temple deity on a procession around the temple). I hope all participants who are part of the yatra obey the COVID guidelines.” He added, “The world will be looking at us. We need to maintain discipline & social distancing and set an example for the world.” Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the verdict.

Earlier in the day, the top court reversed its June 18 order, in which it put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, while hearing a plea on staying the Rath Yatra, CJI Bobde had said, “Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow it." The plea was filed by NGO Odisha Vikas Parishad.

