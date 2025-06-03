Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved establishing a separate commission for Scheduled Tribes on the lines of a similar Central body.

This decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Centre has two separate commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), which deal with different issues. Accordingly, it is necessary to have two separate commissions (in the state also).

The CMO said both commissions will function independently. The Cabinet has given in-principle approval for according Constitutional status to the two bodies.

Maharashtra had recommended the formation of an independent Commission for Tribals in the 51st Tribal Advisory Committee.

The composition of this Commission will be similar to the Maharashtra Commission for Scheduled Castes- one chairman and four non-governmental members.

Twenty-six new posts will be created for the ST Commission. The cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 4.20 crore for administrative purposes, including office and salaries of members.

