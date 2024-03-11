India News | Maharashtra Govt Appoints IPS Officer Sandeep Karnik as Head of SIT to Probe Maratha Quota Violence

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed IPS officer Sandeep Karnik, whose name figured in a report on the 2011 firing on farmers, as the head of the special investigation team (SIT), which will probe the Maratha quota violence.
Karnik and three other officers were accused of unjustified firing during a protest staged by farmers in Maval tehsil of Pune district in August 2011, in which three persons were killed.
The state home department issued an order stating that Karnik will head the SIT, which will conduct an in-depth inquiry into the violence that erupted during the Maratha quota protests a few months ago.
Violence was reported during quota protests in October 2023, in which houses of two MLAs and other properties were ransacked and torched in Beed.
