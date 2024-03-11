Kolkata, March 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it discriminates against groups of people. Stating that the CAA and the NRC are sensitive to West Bengal and the Northeast, Banerjee said she does not want unrest before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, "There are speculations that CAA ruled will be notified. Let me be very clear that we will oppose anything that discriminates people." CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified by MHA Today: Sources.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Speaks on CAA

#WATCH | On Centre likely to notify CAA rules today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Let me see the rules first. The notification has not been issued yet. If people are deprived of their rights under the rules, then we will fight against it. This is BJP's publicity for… pic.twitter.com/9vfyKmJhtF — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

"Let them bring out the rules, then we will speak on the issue after going through the rules," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)