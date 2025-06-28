Maharashtra (India) June 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has decided to install automated weather stations (AWS) in every village across the state.

This initiative is part of the Union Government's Weather Information Network Data System (WINDS) project.

Also Read | Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET640 Health Scare: 7 Passengers Onboard Addis Ababa-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick After Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation.

Currently, Maharashtra has AWS installed at the revenue circle level. However, the state government has now issued a Government Resolution (GR) and announced the installation of AWS at each village in Maharashtra for accurate weather forecasting and to assist farmers and citizens of Maharashtra.

The WINDS project aims to provide accurate weather information, facilitate weather-based agricultural advisories, support research in agricultural meteorology, and ensure the availability of necessary weather-related data during disasters. With AWS installed at the Gram Panchayat level, the state government expects to provide timely guidance to farmers and help citizens affected by natural disasters such as cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, and floods.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death: Mumbai Police Say Cause of Death Unclear, Forensic Team Visits Actor’s House in Golden Rays-Y Building.

As per the Government Resolution issued on Friday, financial assistance is provided to help citizens affected by natural disasters, including cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, hailstorms, landslides, snow avalanches, pest attacks, cold waves, and severe frost.

The AWS units will help collect localised, accurate weather data, especially during natural disasters. These AWS units will measure weather parameters, including temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, and direction. This information, when processed using AI systems and analytical technologies, will facilitate data aggregation and interpretation, providing timely guidance to farmers.

Previously, under the Mega Project, AWS were set up at the Revenue Circle level. However, weather conditions recorded there may not reflect local variations at the village level. Thus, it is now proposed to expand the AWS installation to the Gram Panchayat levels for precise and locally relevant weather data.

According to the official statement, approval is granted to set up Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at Gram Panchayat levels, excluding those already covered at the Revenue Circle level, under the WINDS project. As per WINDS MANUAL, 2023, five WINDS Implementation Partners (WIPs) have been selected for the project implementation, including: Azista Industries from Ahmedabad, National Commodities Management Services from Hyderabad, Ingen Technologies from Kanpur, Skymet Weather Services of Noida (U.P.), and Obel Systems from Secunderabad.

The selection of WIP will be made through a financial bidding process among empanelled agencies.

The Agriculture Commissioner is authorised to conduct bidding, contract signing, and implementation for a period of five years (renewable, depending on further Central Government instructions). In order to maintain uniformity and efficiency, one WIP will be appointed for every 2-3 Revenue Circles. After issuing the work order, the AWS must be installed within one month.

A WINDS Local Guardian (WLG) will be appointed from the concerned Gram Panchayat staff for AWS setup supervision, calibration, and regular maintenance. The WIP is responsible for the maintenance, repairs, or replacement of malfunctioning or stolen equipment. The technical specifications of AWS will follow the WINDS Manual, 2023. Data from AWS will be stored and disseminated through the WINDS portal, managed by the Central Government.

The Central Government will appoint Quality Assurance Partners (QAP) to monitor data accuracy and conduct audits. Expenses will be borne by the PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) FIAT fund. Weather data will be recorded daily from 8:30:01 AM of the previous day to 8:30:00 AM of the current day, and hourly summaries will be uploaded to the portal.

The Agriculture Commissioner is empowered to create operational guidelines, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and terms & conditions under the project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)