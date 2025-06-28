Mumbai, June 28: In a shocking incident, an Ethiopian Airlines Addis Ababa-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in the maximum city on Friday, June 27. The Mumbai-bound flight landed at around 1.42 AM on Friday after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft faced a depressurisation problem mid-air. The alleged incident occurred on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET640.

According to a report in the Times of India, the airport's medical team attended to seven passengers soon after the flight landed in Mumbai. The passengers were checked for decompression-related symptoms. One passenger required hospitalisation. It is reported that the incident occurred when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft was flying over the Arabian Sea. Air India Flight AI130 Health Scare: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET640 witnessed cabin depressurisation while cruising at 33,000 feet. According to data from Flightradar24, the pilots executed a rapid descent to a lower altitude. The incident comes days after five passengers and two crew members onboard an Air India flight from London fell sick on Monday, June 23. Air India Express Flight IX-2564 From Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu Returns Midway, Airline Cites Technical Issue.

The incident occurred when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai. Of the seven, two passengers and two cabin crew members who continued feeling unwell were rushed to the medical room for further examination after the flight landed in the city.

