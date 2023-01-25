Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl was raped in Mumbai on Tuesday, said police.

The victim and accused identified as 25-year-old Sanjeevikumar Sambhulingam stayed in the same area, added the police.

The accused was nabbed while trying to flee to his hometown in Tamil Nadu and presented before the court, stated the police. (ANI)

