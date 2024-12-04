India News | Maharashtra Polls Proved 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain', 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai': Chief Minister Elect Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Elected to lead the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday termed the Assembly polls as "historic", reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".

An official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony sourced from Fadnavis' office states that he is set to take oath as chief minister of the State at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm in December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He further expressed gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now."

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were present in today's legislative party meeting as central observers.

Expressing pride that not even a single MLA has left the BJP since 2019, Fadnavis said that they all stayed together and formed government in 2022 and now, they have attained a historic mandate in the recently concluded elections.

"We are proud that not a single MLA left us after 2019 and all stayed together and we formed government in 2022. And today also Mahayuti has got historic mandate. PM Modi has become PM for three consecutive terms. I started as a ward level leader and now I have also become CM for third term. Though, I got a short term in technical way. PM Modi and Amit Shah both have given a huge support and boosted it during Maharashtra elections," the BJP leader stated.

The BJP leader thanked PM Modi and said that the upcoming government will try to fulfil all expectations of Maharashtra.

He said, "I want to tell you all that incoming days few things will be of your chalice and few things will be against your wishes also but we all have to work in the larger interest of the state and country. We will try to fulfil all expectations of Maharashtra. I thank Modi ji and conclude my speech."

Preparations are underway with full swing for swearing in of new Mahayuti government.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

