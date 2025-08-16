Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): This year, 25 mandals in Pune will celebrate Dahi Handi with the beats of traditional Dhol Tasha instead of DJs, Festival Head Punit Balan of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal said, as part of efforts to bring back a more cultural and authentic flavour to the festival.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Balan said, "This year, 25 mandals are coming together to celebrate the dahi handi more traditionally, without DJs. The event will start with the Dhol Tasha troupes."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the occasion of Janmashtami, describing it as a sacred festival of faith.

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Janmashtami is observed as the day of Lord Krishna's birth.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm wishes to Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of the festival.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, the President said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad."

She added, "The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about the attainment of the ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger."

Preparations for Dahi Handi festivities and Janmashtami are underway across the country, including in Maharashtra, where grand Dahi Handi events feature human pyramids formed by devotees to break earthen pots filled with curd, butter and other milk products -- symbolising Lord Krishna's childhood playfulness and his love for butter and curd. (ANI)

