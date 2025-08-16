Kishtwar, August 16: "I was trapped in the debris for around 6 hours," recounts Subash Chander, a devotee days after a massive cloudburst hit Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursdaym, killing at least 60 people. A massive cloudburst along the Machail Mata Yatra route triggered flash floods and widespread destruction, resulting in multiple casualties among yatris and locals. Subash Chander who has been undertaking the Yatra for 34 years on the Machail Mata Yatra route said they were about four to five people undertaking langar sewa (free food) in a near by hall when all of a suden "We heard a loud sound"

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told ANI that "Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed" He said that they will "inquire" after the rescue and relief operation concludes "whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed" He further added that the personnel from the Army, National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force,Police and administration are undertaking a rescue operation joined by workers of different political parties "working on the ground". Jitendra Singh Visits Kishtwar, Oversees Relief Operations After Cloudburst Kills 52.

He also mentioned that Centre has assured them of "all possible help" Chander recounted that it was not "raining heavily" at the time "But due to the cloudburst, a huge slide of mud, boulders, and trees came crashing onto the building. Had we not run out of the building, we would not have survived... 2-3 people on another building died on the spot. I was trapped in the debris for around 6 hours" "Nobody came for one hour (for rescue), but after that, the Army and the locals arrived to rescue us...", he alleged. Rescue Operation in Full Swing in Kishtwar Following Sudden Cloudburst and Flash Flood.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the cloudburst-affected areas in Chesoti late on Friday evening. According to sources, the Indian Air Force will participate in relief and rescue operations, with two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter on standby at Jammu and Udhampur. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across India. "Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," he said from the Red Fort.

