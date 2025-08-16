Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Many Parts of Mumbai (Photo Credits: X)

Mumbai, August 16: Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai, witnessed heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and reduced visibility in several areas of the city. Visuals from Sion and Dadar railway stations show railway tracks filled with water as heavy rainfall has lashed Mumbai since last night. Mumbai police advised people to avoid non-essential travel. Mumbai Landslide: 2 People Killed, 2 Injured As Landslide Hits Jankalayan Society in Vikhroli.

In a post on X, Mumbai Police wrote, "Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert, and the Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Several Parts of the City As IMD Issues Red Alert for Today (Watch Videos).

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Many Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from the SCLR Bridge. pic.twitter.com/H1lZTAzgr5 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging at Vashi as continuous rain lashes Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas pic.twitter.com/gtEN7weTsf — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Andheri Subway. pic.twitter.com/ZmrdATn84i — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Waterlogging Reported at Sion Railway Station

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Sion Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/DyXxmEy1O7 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Railway Tracks Filled With Water at Dadar Railway Station

#WATCH | Railway tracks filled with water as heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai since last night Visuals from Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/RUANn6chD3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

'Avoid Non-Essential Travel'

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Water-logging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 15, 2025

In a tragic incident, two people were killed and two others injured as a landslide hit Jankalayan Society in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident happened in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W) in Mumbai.

