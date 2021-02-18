Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths on Thursday.

The state Health Department said that 2,543 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state is 20,81520 and includes 19,87,804 recovered cases.

The state has 40,858 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 51,669. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)