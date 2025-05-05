Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing controversy over the OTT platform Ullu app's 'House Arrest' program hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, NCP leader and Maharashtra State Women's Commission president Rupali Chakankar said that many women have complained about the vulgar questions being asked from the contestants in the show.

She stated that a letter asking them to take action has been written to the Maharashtra DGP, and a case has also been registered in the matter.

"We have received many complaints about this show stating that the contestants in the show are asked vulgar questions and also asked to do similar actions. We have written to the DGP office to take action. A case has been registered in this matter", she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Khan was booked by the Charkop Police in Mumbai after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape.

According to the woman, Khan sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and a role in his web show. As per the complaint, Ajaz invited the woman to host his show House Arrest, which streams on the Ullu app. During the shoot, Khan proposed to her and later promised to marry her after converting to her religion. The complaint also alleges that the actor invited her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police have registered the case under sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned actor Ajaz Khan and the CEO of Ullu App Vibhu Agarwal for the alleged "vulgar" and "coercive" content shown on the streaming platform's reality show "House Arrest."The Commission summoned Khan, who hosts the show and Agarwal to appear on May 9.

"NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent. CEO and host summoned on May 9," the Commission stated in a post on X.

The development comes after a purported video clip from the show that went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. (ANI)

